Veon Smith was last seen at his Whangārei home on Sunday. Photo / Police

Veon Smith was last seen at his Whangārei home on Sunday. Photo / Police

Police are appealing for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith after extensive searches to find him have been unsuccessful.

Smith was last seen at his Whangārei home on Sunday.

His car was found parked at Mair Park yesterday afternoon, but he was not located with the vehicle.

Veon Smith was last seen wearing track pants and the checked shirt he is wearing in this image. Photo / Police.

Police and Smith’s family have serious concerns for his safety and well-being, a police spokesperson said.

“A number of extensive searches to try and locate Veon have been unsuccessful and police are now appealing to the public for help”, they said.

Police said Smith was last seen wearing track pants and a checked shirt. He is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of a slim build.