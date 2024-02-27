The Lotto balls fell kindly in Whangārei on Saturday.

A Whangārei Lotto winner burst into tears and cried for the entire day after learning she and her husband had won the $1 million jackpot.

The couple won the “life-changing” prize off a bonus ticket in Saturday’s Lotto First Division draw.

The woman was shocked when she checked their ticket on MyLotto on Sunday morning and the response “Major Prize Winner” popped up.

Her daughter checked the ticket too and told her mum she had won $1m.

“I couldn’t believe it – I burst into tears and cried for the rest of the day,” the woman said.

Her husband was just as shell-shocked.

“He looked at me and said, ‘yeah, nah,’ but after it sank in it was real, he started yahooing.”

The couple shared the good news on the family group chat.

“Our children thought it was amazing and are really thrilled for us. They want us to enjoy it,” the woman said.

The couple popped a bottle of bubbles after claiming their prize online. They planned to enjoy a nice lunch with family and friends to celebrate.

However, when it comes to spending the win, they are taking a cautious approach.

“We want to take our time and let it sink in,” the woman said.

“We’re very careful people – we don’t plan to change our lifestyle, but it gives us the opportunity to make little changes.”

The couple planned to get professional advice to understand how to make the most of the win as the woman said they are not going to win $1m again.