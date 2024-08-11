A limited number of the most experienced JPs are trained and sworn in as “Judicial JPs” within the District Court. In addition to their clerical duties, they are authorised to undertake tasks such as issuing penalties for minor offences and some traffic cases, granting remands and bail, hearing undefended cases, and presiding over defended trials.

Most people at some stage would find themselves needing the services of a Ministerial JP. For the past 10 years, the public in Whangārei had been able to access a rostered JP weekdays at the courthouse and Saturdays at the public library.

However, this year the Ministry of Justice said it would not be renewing an agreement to provide counter space for the JPs service at the courthouse as the space was needed for court participants. The JP service desk there would close on August 16 and move permanently to the library where it would be available to walk-in clients Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings (9.30am-12pm) from September 4.

Northland JP Association member Valerie Wong said JPs would still be available during the transition and outside of the service desk hours. However, clients would need to make an appointment to see JPs at home or at their designated offices.

Wong is among 28 of the region’s ministerial JPs who’ve been staffing the service desk at the courthouse and city library on a rostered basis. Last year, the service processed a whopping 17,074 documents. And that was not taking into account, the documents processed by another 20 or so JPs who staffed satellite desks elsewhere in the lower North.

Wong said many people didn’t realise how fortunate they were to have free JP services. Overseas, people had to pay hundreds to see a Notary Public for similar services, as would be the case here if New Zealanders could only go to a barrister or solicitor. She said the JPs were sad about leaving the courthouse as the service had operated out of there for so long and JPs had enjoyed a good relationship with the court registrars.

From September 4, this year, a walk-in Ministerial JP service will be run three mornings a week, including Saturdays, from the Whangārei Central Library. Photo / NZME

However, the city library space was bigger. Two JPs could be rostered on together, enabling them to see more people more quickly. The library also offered a comfortable waiting area for clients and a private office where they could sit alongside the JP for easier communication.

The new location was a welcome change for at least one of the service’s clients. The woman, who didn’t want to be named, said it was “great” that the JPs were on the move. The library was also “far more accessible and less intimidating” than the court environment, which required anyone who entered to have their bags and body scanned.

Wong agreed that some of the service’s clients had been apprehensive about visiting a courthouse.

Library manager Paula Urlich said the library was “delighted” to host the JPs permanently as they provided a valued community service and libraries were such a central part of communities.

The JPs said the local service desk assisted people with tens of thousands of documents every year. This year – as the cost of living crisis set in deeper – they’d noticed a marked increase in the number of people needing documents certified for Kiwisaver withdrawals.

English missionary Thomas Kendall became New Zealand's first JP when he landed in the Bay of Islands during 1814. Tasked with bringing British law to the colony, he needed to enlist the help of Māori chiefs Waikato and Hongi Hika. Oil painting by James Barry, 1820. Picture / Alexander Turnbull Library

Other documents they regularly helped with included anti-money laundering forms for property transactions, certification of death certificates and identity information for study or employment applications.

Clients should ensure they didn’t sign their forms ahead of going to the JP, that had photo identification with them and took along originals of any copies they wanted certified. They should also check that an NZ JP was the correct person to complete the task.

Wong said that while Northland had a plentiful supply of JPs, others – especially younger people – were welcome to apply for the role.

Nominations could only be received by Electorate MPs and there were a range of criteria interested applicants needed to fulfil.

New Zealand’s first JP Thomas Kendall, an English missionary, first landed ashore at the Bay of Islands in 1814. Tasked with bringing British law to the crime-troubled colony, he enlisted the help of Māori chiefs Waikato and Hongi Hika.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.




























































