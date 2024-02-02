Emergency services have contained a fire that gutted a property in Langs Beach.

Emergency services have contained a fire that gutted a property in Langs Beach, Whangārei .

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) shift manager Mark Richards said, “At 10am this morning Fenz received multiple calls to what appeared to be a house fire in Langs Beach in Whangārei just south of Waipu.”

Emergency services are dampening down a house fire in Langs Beach, Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

“We responded with five appliances and on arrival, the structure was involved in heavy fire,” he said.

Richards said crews transmitted a “second alarm” and three more appliances were sent.

He confirmed to the Herald there were no injuries and the fire is now contained.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a house fire in Cove Rd at 10.23am.

An image of the house involved seen by the Herald shows a one-storey seaside property completely engulfed in flames and smoke.

A witness told the Herald he was driving from Waipu Cove to Langs Beach when he saw a structure on fire.

“It looked like it was nearly out, the biggest worry was that it was adjacent to a forest and there’s strong westerly winds blowing in that direction,” he said.

“It started to rain now which might help in extinguishing the rest of the flames.”