Emergency services have contained a fire that gutted a property in Langs Beach, Whangārei .
Fire and Emergency (Fenz) shift manager Mark Richards said, “At 10am this morning Fenz received multiple calls to what appeared to be a house fire in Langs Beach in Whangārei just south of Waipu.”
“We responded with five appliances and on arrival, the structure was involved in heavy fire,” he said.
Richards said crews transmitted a “second alarm” and three more appliances were sent.
He confirmed to the Herald there were no injuries and the fire is now contained.
A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a house fire in Cove Rd at 10.23am.
An image of the house involved seen by the Herald shows a one-storey seaside property completely engulfed in flames and smoke.
A witness told the Herald he was driving from Waipu Cove to Langs Beach when he saw a structure on fire.
“It looked like it was nearly out, the biggest worry was that it was adjacent to a forest and there’s strong westerly winds blowing in that direction,” he said.
“It started to rain now which might help in extinguishing the rest of the flames.”