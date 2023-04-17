A heavy police presence could be seen at the Gull station on Sunday where the homicide unfolded. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The family of a young man fatally stabbed at a Whangārei service station on Saturday night have quashed rumours the homicide was gang-related.

The 25-year-old died outside the doors of Gull in Raumanga after allegedly intervening in an attempted robbery of a woman withdrawing money at an ATM.

Early the next morning, police announced they had launched a homicide investigation.

In the days since, claims have been published on social media that the fatal stabbing was related to gang warfare.

However, a family member has pushed back at the rumour mill.

“Nothing about this incident was to do with any gang - no colours, no nothing.”

The family’s assertions were backed up by police.

Northland’s district crime manager, Detective Inspector Dene Begbie, said that while there were several aspects in the investigation police were not in a position to comment on publicly, they believed the incident was not gang-related.

He said at the centre of the investigation is a man who has lost his life.

“His family are understandably devastated by what has occurred.”

Through the investigation, police have established that the man was “seriously assaulted” and that the people involved in the assault were also struck by a vehicle.

“We are following positive lines of inquiry and are committed to holding those responsible to account,” Begbie said.

He noted police were not yet in a position to name the man but would look to do so in due course.

Begbie again appealed to any members of the public with information to contact police.

They were particularly interested in hearing from people who were in the area of the Gull station, near Tauroa St, around 9.30pm on Saturday who are yet to speak to police.

He urged people not to share footage of the incident on social media because doing so may impact the police investigation. Instead, people can upload the footage directly to police via https://rusty-red.nc3.govt.nz/

Other information can be passed on via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



































