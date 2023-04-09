Amie Redpath stone carving artist talks to Filipa Kobelt, Katharina Friedli, Nina Caulton, Rafaela Kobelt and Carla Kobelt at the Whangārei Heads Art Trail

An arty Easter Weekend was had by many who flocked to the exhibitors at the Whangārei Heads Art Trail on Saturday and Sunday.

After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Whangārei Heads Art Trail was welcomed back by plenty of visitors who experienced textiles, prints, paintings, photographs, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, sculpture, stone carving and glass works at the 14 venues along the trail.

Northern Advocate Photographer Tania Whyte went along to soak up the creativity.

Maria Imperiale an abstract painter, exhibits in Reotahi

Ash Ellis, a surrealist oil painter and hand-poke tattooist at Whangārei Heads Art Trail

Jeanette King, potter, with some of her stoneware at Whangārei Heads Art Trail

Allen Jowitt at Parua Bay School with a sample of his work

Some of the beautiful pottery at McLeod Bay Hall