David Mullan, club development officer at North Golf Association, tees off - with a gumboot - at the Gumboot Friday Charity Golf Day that raised around $14,000 for the mental health charity.

David Mullan, club development officer at North Golf Association, tees off - with a gumboot - at the Gumboot Friday Charity Golf Day that raised around $14,000 for the mental health charity.

Gumboots and golf may not sound like the best combination, but gumboots were the order of the day - and helped raise around $14,000 for mental health charity Gumboot Friday - at a tournament in Whangārei.

Altogether, 114 golfers - 38 teams of three players - turned up for the Gumboot Friday Charity Golf Day at Pines Golf Club at Whangārei Heads on Friday, with most from Northland and a few heading up from Auckland.

It was an Ambrose competition, but the golfers were most concerned not by their scores, but with how much they could raise for the charity founded by mental health advocate Mike King.

Organiser David Mullan, club development officer at North Golf Association, said it was a great day and he was pleased with the amount raised for the charity.

Some of the large field of golfers at last Friday’s Gumboot Friday Charity Golf Day at Pines Golf Club, Whangārei Heads.

“It was so cool to have so many people supporting the event. We had 35 sponsors who donated more than $12,000 worth of prizes, which is great support from the local business community.”

As well as the main prize, there was a hole-in-one competition to win a car, but nobody on the day managed an ace on the par-three first hole to claim the prize. Also, there was a fundraising activity whereby players made a donation to toss a gumboot, aiming to get closest to a pin. The winner won a brand-new golf bag worth about $350.

Mullan said Gumboot Friday was a great charity to support.

‘’I myself have been struggling at times over the past eight years, and know that counselling is really important to help when you are in those dark spaces.

“With Gumboot Friday, all the money raised goes to counselling, and we just wanted to give something back to a great charity that helps people so much. A lot of our youth need this help and support,” he said.

“It was a great day, and [it was] wonderful to have so many people come out and support the day. It was just a real fun day.”

The only downside for Mullan, though, was that his boss won the event - and he’ll be copping flak for that, he joked.