Firearms found at the property in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

Police have uncovered what they are calling an "Aladdin's Cave" of stolen property, guns and drugs at a property in Whangārei.

The search warrant, which was part of Operation Tauwhiro, uncovered $200,000 worth of property, Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry of the Northland Organised Crime Unit said.

Northland Police found methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles, a stolen Mercedes Benz sedan, a stolen Hino flat deck commercial truck, a stolen excavator and two stolen jet skis.

Stolen property found at the Whangārei address. Photo / Supplied

A 45-year-old man with gang associations faced charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of ammunition and multiple charges of receiving property.

He is currently before the court, and police could not rule out further charges being laid, Verry said.

Guns and ammunition were found at the address. Photo / Supplied

It was the second search warrant carried out by the Whangārei Organised Crime Unit recently as part of an investigation into gang members' possession of firearms.

"We want to disrupt organised crime groups and the harm their actions cause to our communities," Verry said.

"The social impact cannot be underestimated, and police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach."

Police welcomed information from anyone about organised crime, or illegal possession of firearms, he said.

People can report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.