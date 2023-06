The man was found in a critical condition but died in hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man has died following a crash in Whangārei this morning.

The man was initially found in a critical condition and transported to Whangārei Hospital.

“Sadly, he died in hospital this afternoon,” police said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Percy St at about 9.50am.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” police said.

Inquiries into the crash are under way.