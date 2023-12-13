Whangārei Christmas Parade Festival organisers from Whangārei Speedway Rochelle Hedges-Youens and Moana Laurence with daughter Kahlia Laurence. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In just two months, dedicated members of the Whangārei Speedway community have managed to save the district’s annual Christmas parade.

When the news broke that the Whangārei Christmas Parade would not be going ahead this year, the speedway team offered up their venue in hopes the community would get involved.

It has been a race against time but vacancies for food vendors and floats are all full.

Key organiser and Whangārei Speedway Club secretary Moana Laurence described the lead-up to the event as “nerve-racking”.

“Come Monday it was like ‘oh my god ... we’re like ... days away’.”

Fellow organiser Rochelle Hedges-Youens said there had been “a lot of sleepless nights” while organising the event.

The team have managed to bring together food stalls, local artisans and musicians, fairground rides like giant teacups and a merry-go-round, a petting zoo and even Doug the Digger. Kids will have a chance to grab a photo with Santa.

Club captain Chris Youens and secretary Moana Laurence are making sure a community parade goes ahead. Photo / Tania Whyte

Laurence said it has been “a journey” to pull the event off in just a few months.

Businesses and local organisations have offered help and sponsorship with anything from lollies to toilets. Whangārei District Council have also helped sponsor security.

“It’s been a blessing. We were starting to think ‘We can’t fund this out of our pocket’. It’s not a possibility without a community backing you,” Laurence said.





Photos with Santa will be available on the day at the Whangārei Christmas Parade Festival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The festivities will begin at 9am on Saturday - plenty of time to enjoy some food and activities before the main event.

The parade itself will be held on the track at 11am, with Fulton Hogan coning off the public viewing area. Once the parade is over, festivities will continue until 2pm.

It’s recommended attendees bring cash. There will be ample parking on the day, with wardens helping direct attendees.

The event will be held at Whangārei Speedway, located at 278 Port Rd.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.