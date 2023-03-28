The crashed bus, and its windscreen, on Kamo Rd. Photo / Tania Whyte

One person is moderately injured after a bus landed on its side in Whangārei.

Posts on social media show the bus on its side across both lanes of Kamo Rd, near Puriri St, after crashing onto its side this afternoon. It has since been put back on its wheels.

It is unknown how the bus came to be on its side. There appear to be no other crashed cars nearby, and the windscreen of the bus is lying on the side of the road.

One person was transported to Northland Base Hospital in a moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the crash just after 2pm, and it appeared a bus had rolled.

“Police enquiries are continuing,” they said.

It is not known how the bus came to be blocking both lanes on Kamo Rd. Photo / Tania Whyte







