Growing up as a young girl, Whangārei-born musician Youka Snell never imagined that one day her music would be heard — and danced to — by millions around the world.

It’s a global phenomenon and its latest singles have been streamed more than 4.5 million times around the world — and Snell is one of the key performers in a new album by international hit children’s TV show Bluey.

Bluey is a global phenomenon watched by millions of children across the planet, including in New Zealand. And the new album from the show, Dance Mode!, was released on April 21, but already the first three singles from the new album — Dance Mode, Rain (Boldly in the Pretend) and The BeeeeeOOP Walk — are out now, collectively clocking up over 4.5 million streams and climbing.

Bluey is hugely popular with Kiwi families, and was the most streamed show on TVNZ+ last year. It has been globally lauded for the finely composed musical arrangements that accompany each episode. Brisbane composer Joff Bush’s skill and experience elevate the already-exceptional show with a brilliant opus created by him and a crew of incredibly talented musicians — that includes Snell.

But it’s also a global phenomenon and the most watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and mainland China.

The success of the show, and its music, has taken Snell by surprise, but she told the Northern Advocate it’s the best gig she’s ever had.

We got to ask Snell a few questions about her new global superstardom and international exposure through Bluey.

Q: As a kid from Whangārei, did you ever expect your music to reach such a wide audience?

A: “I started playing violin relatively late, around 10 years old — prior to that I spent most of my time reading books in trees. I never knew where music would lead me, only that I loved playing and it felt right. I’m grateful to have travelled around the globe and been involved with some amazing projects, productions and people. The people are the best thing about a career in music!”

Q: What are your first musical memories from Whangārei?

A: “My Nanna had this wonderful habit of singing and humming everywhere she went, while she was pottering about the house or in the garden. I could always locate her based on her sing-song, like some sort of Nanna sonar. That is one of my first memories of music as a part of life. Also birdsong, both in New Zealand and Australia — it continues to influence me greatly.”

Q: Who has been the biggest influence on you from your childhood here?

A: “My grandparents — Helen and John Snell. They were proud and supportive of everything I did with music, it was the best positive affirmation you can imagine. They have both passed away now. My Nanna passed last year, and I inherited a beautiful artwork hand drawn by my great-grandfather, who I discovered was a musician himself — a drummer! I always wondered where my musical bone came from, perhaps this was a clue.”

Q: Some of the Bluey songs have been streamed millions of times — the sort of exposure that many established artists can only dream of. How does it feel knowing that music you are producing has such an effect on people?

A: “It is truly wonderful, honestly Bluey has been the best gig ever. I get to work with incredible musicians and composers, especially Joff Bush, the lead Bluey composer and a long-time friend of mine. It’s great to see this production having the success it deserves, so much heart and dedication goes into it. It’s a different kind of fame — all of the kids in my life know the show, it’s so cute to see them wildly dancing around the loungeroom to tunes from the Bluey album!”

Q: What message would you give to a young Northlander who has the dream to make a career in music?

A: “Persistence is key! That’s my No. 1 rule. The music industry is a beast, and honestly it really comes down to just sticking it out. But before you get there — work on your craft, learn to enjoy practising. Travel, absorb, create, collaborate, teach. Figure out who you are and what you’re about, and lean into it. Stay curious, don’t be cynical or critical where it’s not needed. Pursue joy.”

Q: Will we get to see you perform live here in the future?

A: “Definitely! Besides playing violin in Bluey, I also play the shamisen (a traditional Japanese instrument) in a Japanese neo-folklore band called Mitsune, who are very active in Europe, where I live now. It is our dream to play at Womad NZ, so if Womad bookers are reading this — bring us out! Family has always been my anchor, no matter how far away I go. Shout-out to my Whangārei whanau — Pete, Sue, Alli, Isaac, Ben, Zandy, Ella, Penny, Louise, Jenny, Karl, Louie, Dave, Gill, Eddie, Chrissie, Andy, Matt, Jack, Oscar, Andy and Lisa, and those dearly missed, Bert, Johnny, Helen and John.”

So far Snell’s recording work includes Bluey (Disney, BBC, ABC), ARIA award-winning Bluey: The Album (2022), Oscar-nominated documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2023), along with numerous film, television and advertising productions, and about 50 popular music releases.

Dance Mode! brings together 17 brand-new recordings from all three seasons of the hit show. It’s the exciting follow-up to the award-winning, chart-topping Bluey: The Album, which landed at No. 1 on both the Australian ARIA chart and Billboard’s US Kid Albums chart.

The album is billed as a wonderful representation of what childhood sounds like, the first half delivering silly and ridiculous fun (Cat Squad, Chattermax, Lollipop Yum Yum Yum) and the latter half offering endearing and beautiful moments (Rain (Boldy In The Pretend), The Gnome Song, Rainbow, It Was Yesterday).

Composer Joff Bush said: “Bluey is an incredible world created from Joe Brumm’s stories, and to help bring the musical part of that to life has always been thrilling. Each one of these tunes was written and produced from the heart. The secret sauce, though, is really the wonderful musicians, co-writers and collaborators I got to work with.”

“Writing for kids and families really frees you from the shackles of trying to be cool or fashionable and just make music that connects. That’s what I feel we are doing here,” he added. “I can’t wait for our Kiwi fans to hear it”.

About Bluey:

Loved by parents and kids, the Australian animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Children’s Programme in 2019 and 2022 as well as an International Emmy Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020. Over 5 million Bluey books have been sold in Australia and Bluey: The Album debuted on the ARIA album charts at No. 1 — the first-ever children’s album to top the ARIA chart. Bluey has also taken out the Australian Toys Association’s Preschool Licence of the Year award four years running.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Both series received production support from the Australian government through Screen Australia, and Queensland government through Screen Queensland.



