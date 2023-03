The 2degrees shop on James St, Whangarei was burgled overnight. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

The Whangārei 2degrees shop on James St was broken into overnight, with a large pane of glass at the front of the store smashed into pieces.

Security guards were seen at the scene around 8am.

The Advocate understands the incident was a suspected ram raid.

Police have been approached for comment and more information will be published as it comes to hand.