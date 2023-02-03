The exhibition’s title reflects its theme — the ideas rangatahi have for the future Photo / File

The call has been put out for young Whanganui artists to submit works for a new group exhibition.

In Our Hands, organised by the Whanganui District Council’s youth council, will feature at this year’s Artist Open Studios.

The exhibition’s title reflects its theme — the ideas rangatahi (youth) have for the future in terms of wellbeing, environmental sustainability and cultural appreciation.

Drawing, painting, illustration, mixed media, photography, sculpture, textiles and pottery are all welcome, and the youth council can be contacted if artists are unsure about their submissions.

Artists must be aged 12 to 24 and can submit up to three original pieces that are ready to be displayed (e.g. framed).

“It’s so incredible for the youth council to help showcase Whanganui’s amazing rangatahi artists, and we can’t wait to see all the ātaahua artworks,” youth councillor Lola Fischer said.

The deadline is Tuesday, March 7.

Selected artists will be contacted by mid-March, following a review of all submissions.

Artworks will be on display during the Artist Open Studios weekends (March 25-26 and April 1-2) from 10am to 4pm.

To find out about entry criteria and to apply, go to: https://tinyurl.com/AOS2023 or contact YouthCouncil@whanganui.govt.nz.

More information about Artists Open Studios can be found at https://openstudios.co.nz/studio/in-our-hands/