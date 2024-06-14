Whanganui's Sophie Toyne, 14, won big at the 2024 MLT Gold Guitars Awards in Gore earlier this month.

When it comes to singing, Whanganui superstar Sophie Toyne, 14, is one of the best and she has a national award that proves it.

Toyne, a student at Whanganui High School, was in Gore earlier this month for the 2024 MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards. She won the overall intermediate section award and the vocal solo and gospel duet categories with her performance of Martina McBride’s There You Are.

“I was shocked. There were about 40 to 50 people in each section and they were all amazing. I know of this amazing artist, Keinan Ngapo, who has always been a big supporter of me. We were talking a few months before Gold Guitars and he said when he was younger he heard an amazing singer performing the song. He said I should perform it. I really enjoyed it.”

This wasn’t Toyne’s first time competing in the Gold Guitars, with her 2021 performance winning her the overall junior award.

“The next year I was invited as a guest. I am invited to next year’s Gold Guitars as a guest, which is pretty exciting.”

The latest awards join Toyne’s large collection, which includes winning the New Zealand Country Music Association’s junior entertainer of the year award three times.

Sophie Toyne with her Gold Guitars overall intermediate award.

This is her second year in the intermediate section, for singers aged 13 to 18. She said she had always had an ear for music and had been singing since she was 5.

“I started on the classical side with musical theatre and, when I was older, I realised I loved country music. The festivals are amazing and the people you meet are fantastic.”

Toyne said her success was thanks to all the support she received.

“I’d like to thank my mum and dad for putting in the work and getting me to where I am today. Also a big thank you to my grandparents, family and friends for supporting me as well.”