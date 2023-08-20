A crane is being brought in for repair work on the Somme Parade slip. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 160-tonne crane is arriving this week to work on a retaining wall at major slip site on Somme Parade.

It will be assembled on-site by Downer Whanganui.

From August 21, a section of Somme Pde between Barrack Street and Kaikokopu Road will act as a one-way system for vehicles travelling from Aramoho.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said speed restrictions would be in place and detours would be signposted for vehicles travelling towards Aramoho.

Vehicles will have a 30km/h speed limit throughout the area for 16 weeks.

Residents between 92 and 135 Somme Pde can access their properties from London St via Russell St, Spier St or Kaikokopu Rd.

Aramoho Shopping Centre will still be open through the one-way system from Somme Pde and from the centre’s Kaikokopu Rd entrance.

The riverbank, opposite 131 Somme Pde, began caving in during Cyclone Dovi in February 2022.

Further dropouts followed, resulting in an increase in the amount of work needed for repairs.

In July, council transport manager Damien Wood said subsidence was affecting the Somme Pde footpath and berm but not the road itself, and repairs were proceeding with a “degree of haste” to prevent further damage.

Initial work began to repair the dropout on June 26.

The traffic detours will be in place until the end of December.

