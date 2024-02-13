The black granite cladding is being attached to the outside of the Sarjeant Gallery's new wing, Te Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa.

When it reopens later this year, the Sarjeant Gallery - Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui - will open as a 2024 NatGeo Best of the World pick.

It is profiled in National Geographic’s 20 “Best Cultural Spots” in the world for 2024, as selected by National Geographic’s global editorial teams.

“This is a spectacular acknowledgement of the huge number of people and organisations who have been working to support the Sarjeant Gallery on its journey towards opening its redeveloped facility later this year,” said Andrew Clifford, director of Sarjeant Gallery.

“The strengthening and restoration of this beautiful heritage building, its extension with a new wing dedicated to Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa is a project that will affect our community and region and we hope, will bring joy and inspiration to everyone that visits it.

“We are confident we are going to deliver an extraordinary experience to our visitors when we reopen later this year, and we can’t wait to welcome them,” he said.

Best of the World 2024 was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites around the world. This year’s travel guide celebrates not only must-see destinations but expands the franchise to include a complete and authoritative suite of must-do, must-stay and must-consume recommendations for travellers to engage with these destinations more deeply and meaningfully.

For the first time ever, Nat Geo’s Best of the World recommendations also include a selection of top, cultural gems that National Geographic’s experts agree are “worth building a trip around.”

“At National Geographic, we know that travel has the power to move you. The experiences you have can make you see the world — and yourself — in a new light,” said Nathan Lump, National Geographic’s editor-in-chief.

“Our expanded Best of the World franchise is the ultimate guide to the exceptional experiences that we and our global community of experts are most excited about right now, whether that’s hiking to the El Valle de Antón volcano in Panama or listening to live music in Kyoto or bear-watching in Alaska.

“This year, we wanted to give travellers more ideas than ever before to jumpstart their travel planning for 2024 and beyond, so we grew our lists to include curated hotels, restaurants, wellness retreats and cultural spots, like the Sarjeant Gallery, that we believe are worth getting on a plane for,” he said.

Mayor delighted

“I was absolutely delighted to hear the news that National Geographic has recognised Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery as one of the top 20 cultural locations in the world for 2024,” said Andrew Tripe, Whanganui mayor.

" We know our corner of the world is a special place – many people are drawn to Whanganui for its dramatic natural beauty, heritage architecture, and, not least, its thriving creative scene.

“Our reputation as an arts and design destination was cemented in 2021 when we were awarded UNESCO City of Design status and this accolade from National Geographic for our iconic art gallery now puts us even more firmly on the map for international visitors.

“When the redeveloped gallery opens later this year it is projected to generate significant economic benefits for Whanganui’s domestic and international tourism and hospitality sectors, and this will have flow-on benefits for the wider community.

“When visitors enter the Sarjeant to take in the art on show we know they will leave replenished, edified and uplifted. It’s my hope that people in our community who have never before visited an art gallery will also wander in and experience the unique wonder and inspiration that a visit to a gallery can bring,” he said.

Next adventure

“National Geographic is synonymous with the best in travel, adventure and exploration, and now our editors are sharing the full breadth of their insight across a variety of categories with our fans all over the world,” said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content. “Whether through the pages of National Geographic magazine, @NatGeo on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, our Best of the World franchise has the power to ignite the explorer in everyone, from the professional traveller to the family looking for their next adventure.”

The light shines on exceptional gallery

“Whanganui & Partners is thrilled to celebrate Sarjeant Gallery’s National Geographic accolade and we cannot overstate the significance of being singled out by this eminent publication,” said Jonathan Sykes, chief executive of Whanganui & Partners.

“Being recognised by National Geographic highlights the timeless quality of the Sarjeant’s appeal. It shines an international light on the exceptional gallery, its history and its value in Whanganui’s future.

“Whanganui’s Unesco City of Design status allows us to see our city’s creativity and ambition through the eyes of an admiring international audience, and National Geographic’s perspective reveals the excitement with which the world sees the Sarjeant Gallery and its value,” he said.

The Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project is progressing well with a full complement of workers on-site. The black granite cladding is being attached to the outside of the new wing, Te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa and inside the heritage gallery a team is working on the fine architectural details and planning to relaying the matai floors, which have been in storage.