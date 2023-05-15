Whanganui District Council is looking for suitable operators for the new cafe for the redeveloped Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui.

Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery is on the hunt for a cafe operator at its redeveloped site at Pukenamu Queen’s Park.

The cafe will be part of the Sarjeant’s new Te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa wing.

Sarjeant director Andrew Clifford said the cafe would break down some of the barriers that could prevent people from visiting places like museums and galleries by providing an inviting space where people could relax and socialise.

“One of the things we are all hoping for in a cafe partner is really good quality coffee, although that goes without saying,” Clifford said.

“It won’t be a three-course meal type of place, with a lengthy wine list, but rather the cafe will provide contemporary breakfast, brunch, lunch and snack food, and maybe an end-of-day drink to complete your gallery experience.”

Whanganui & Partners acting chief executive Jonathan Sykes said the cafe was one of the many exciting changes coming to the gallery with its redevelopment.

“With its modern facilities and nationally significant art collection, the gallery will be a huge visitor drawcard for Whanganui,” he said.

He said quality experiences like the gallery would continue to build the city’s national profile as the only Unesco City of Design in New Zealand and keep tourists coming back to the city.

Clifford said the Sarjeant and the Whanganui District Council were looking for an “innovative hospitality operator”.

“This is a chance for the right operator to make their mark and join us in this exciting next stage of the Sarjeant Gallery’s life.

“The cafe will suit businesses with an offsite kitchen or collaborative arrangements with other providers where fresh goods can be brought in.

The operator will also have the opportunity to be the preferred catering partner of the gallery and it is anticipated there will be strong and sustained growth in catered events.

The re-developed gallery will open in 2024.

Expressions of interest are open until June 2 and can be sent to sarjeant@firstretailgroup.com.