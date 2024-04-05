The building was constructed in 1882. Photo / Bevan Conley

The building was constructed in 1882. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 141-year-old building that houses Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre faces demolition to help minimise Whanganui District Council’s proposed rates increase.

Closing the theatre for demolition is the council’s preferred option in its next long-term plan (LTP), which is out for consultation.

However, there are two other options for the public to consider.

Investing in the permanent stabilisation of the retaining bank behind the building so it can be sold would add 60 cents per property per year for 10 years to rates.

Stabilising the bank, demolishing the building and constructing a new one would add $10 per property per year.

According to the LTP consultation document, if a buyer isn’t found, the council would revert to demolition.

Whanganui deputy mayor and Whanganui Heritage Trust chair Helen Craig didn’t think demolition was a viable option.

“For the council to do that it would need to get a resource consent, which is a publicly notified and considered issue,” she said.

“There are a lot of steps to go through before it would get there - not straightforward.”

The theatre has heritage building status.

Craig said she had been fighting for more investment into it during her 14 years on the council but “got nowhere”.

That battle was lost and with funding getting tight, it was about looking for alternatives, she said.

“Ideally, [the council] would like to sell it.

“If nobody wants it, the only viable options you’ve got are demolish or demolition by neglect, I guess.

“That wouldn’t go down very well.”

Helen Craig says the council would need to get resource consent before demolishing the building. Photo / Bevan Conley

At a council committee meeting last year, Elinor Harvey McDouall, from Drawing Room Architecture, said restoration of the theatre meant historical non-compliance could be inherited.

Speaking to the Chronicle this week, she said a new “like for like” theatre couldn’t be built on the same land envelope.

“It already extends over the footpath and, presumably, you could no longer do that if you built a new one,” Harvey McDouall said.

“You could build a new one but it wouldn’t have as many seats.”

She said there would be no uptake to funding applications for a newly built theatre on the site.

“The only funding that is readily available is heritage-focused funding. That’s another reason to leave the existing building there.”

The building at 4 Ridgway St was built in 1882 and served as the city’s library until 1933.

The LTP consultation document said the building was “used as a theatre by a group of enthusiasts”, which hosted four to six plays each year to a high professional standard.

“It’s been recognised that the Repertory Theatre is no longer fit for purpose,” it said.

“It requires significant repairs to continue operating, including earthquake strengthening and a new roof, which is why maintaining the status quo isn’t a feasible option for council.”

Permanent stabilisation of the bank behind the building would cost about $250,000 and a full rebuild would cost about $2.6 million.

The bank at the back of the building needs to be permanently stabilised. Photo / Bevan Conley

Craig said while the building was still viable, which it was, the theatre could continue to use it.

“As long as it meets all the health and safety regulations.

“Even with the demolition option, it’s likely they could still use it for three years. There is nothing really wrong with the building, it‘s just a bit stuffed.”

If the Repertory eventually closes, Amdram and the Opera House will be the only dedicated theatres for performing arts left in Whanganui.

The consultation document said closing the Repertory would allow the council to focus more on the Royal Whanganui Opera House, which also makes an appearance in the LTP.

The council is proposing a $17.8 million project at the Opera House, which includes building a new stagehouse, providing a counterweight flying system and installing new and expanded theatrical systems infrastructure.

It is assumed $8.9m for the project will come from external funding sources such as grants.

Ratepayers would pay $38 per property a year for 20 years from 2026/27.

The Repertory committee is meeting on April 9 before it makes a public statement.

Craig said she would hold a public meeting at the theatre on April 16.

“You could say the building has worn out its life but you have a community group who are active, making money and have a passion for it. I think they would be in a position to slowly upgrade the building.”

Nobody was going to take on the building unless the bank behind it was fixed, she said.

“If the Repertory is interested in buying the building then, surely, council needs to retain the bank. Like all sandbanks, it slowly comes down the hill.

“I have asked council to confirm if we’ve still got the money in previous budgets for that work.”

