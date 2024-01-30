Police were alerted at 10.50am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were alerted at 10.50am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were called to Whanganui’s Ministry of Social Development offices at about 10.50am today after being alerted to “comments of concern” against the premises.

The Ministry’s regional commissioner Gloria Campbell confirmed the Whanganui Service Centre was locked down following a threat.

“The site has since shifted to restricted access which means people can access the site by appointment only,” she said.

“As this is a police matter we are unable to comment further.”

A police spokesperson said inquiries were continuing.

*An earlier version of this story said the building was evacuated. It was locked down.












