Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Whanganui’s Ministry of Social Development offices locked down after ‘comments of concern’

Whanganui Chronicle
Quick Read
Police were alerted at 10.50am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were alerted at 10.50am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were called to Whanganui’s Ministry of Social Development offices at about 10.50am today after being alerted to “comments of concern” against the premises.

The Ministry’s regional commissioner Gloria Campbell confirmed the Whanganui Service Centre was locked down following a threat.

“The site has since shifted to restricted access which means people can access the site by appointment only,” she said.

“As this is a police matter we are unable to comment further.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were continuing.

*An earlier version of this story said the building was evacuated. It was locked down.



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand