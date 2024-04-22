Whanganui’s Lanterns on the Awa to be held this Saturday

Performers at a previous Lanterns on the Awa event.

Performers at a previous Lanterns on the Awa event.

A cultural extravaganza called Lanterns on the Awa will be held in Whanganui this Saturday. It promises mesmerising performances, delectable food and community spirit.

There will be dragon and lion dance performances, an interactive wall, and paper lanterns released on to the Whanganui River. Also, there will be dancing, singing, kung fu and instrumental performances.

These performers were at the Lanterns on the Awa event in 2022.

A spot for the purpose of taking pictures for Instagram will be provided for Lanterns on the Awa, with food and retail options available also a lantern-lined street.

The Details:

What: Lanterns on the Awa.

When: Saturday, April 27, 5pm-9.45pm.

Where: 5 Taupō Quay, river market area.