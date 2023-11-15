NZICPA is the only institution in New Zealand training IndiGo pilots. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two hundred new pilot cadets will train in Whanganui over the next three years.

The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) has made a deal with Indian airline IndiGo to train the cadets up to December 2026.

NZICPA chief executive Gerard Glanville said the deal solidified the academy’s partnership with IndiGo.

“The deal will provide a significant boost to NZICPA, with anticipated revenue expected to exceed $20 million.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Covid-19 and the resulting border closures dealt a blow to the aviation industry and pilot training programmes so it was fantastic to see NZICPA “reach this significant milestone in its growth trajectory”.

“So far NZICPA has trained around 500 students and this new contract will bring in another 200 more,” Tripe said.

“Whanganui benefits from the diversity these students bring and the economic benefits are substantial as well.

“We are seeing strong domestic and international interest in our flight school and this extended collaboration with IndiGo positions NZICPA well for continued success in the competitive aviation training sector.”

NZICPA is a subsidiary of Whanganui District Council Holdings (WDCHL), a council-controlled organisation.

While the country’s borders were closed due to the pandemic, it survived on $500,000 in interest-free loans from WDCHL.

Council chief executive David Langford said the academy was “bouncing back” and the intake of students would help pay off the loans and return the academy to profitability.

Eventually, a dividend could be paid back to the council.

“This is really positive and it will end up being a good investment - one that the council has made on behalf of the community,” Langford said.

“It will create revenue that’s not rates and that means we can keep costs down.”

A current focus was getting the council’s investment portfolio working harder and bringing in money, Langford said.

“Then, we don’t need as much money from rates and we can leave it in our ratepayers’ pockets.”

Glanville, who started in the chief executive role last May, said NZICPA was the only institution in New Zealand training IndiGo pilots and the airline partnered with them for a range of reasons.

“NZICPA offers high-quality training and has an impeccable safety record.

“The flying environment here also gives us an advantage because it has some complexity with the varied landscape including mountains and the sea.”

He said IndiGo knew its students would be well looked after and they would have a rich cultural experience during their time in New Zealand.

“The young men and women who come here just love it – New Zealand is top of their list.

“While they’re in Whanganui they get out and about in the community, spending money at local businesses, joining sports clubs and going to social events.

“They enjoy the ability to travel safely and typically their parents come out at least once during their year and travel around the country which also benefits the economy.”

NZICPA has 133 rooms to accommodate students.

The first cohort will start in early 2024, with 25 students commencing training every three months.

New Zealand students can also train with NZICPA through the Diploma in Aviation.

Glanville said NZICPA appreciated the continued trust and support of shareholders.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the steadfast guidance and support of key stakeholders, including Whanganui District Council, Whanganui District Council Holdings Limited, and the NZICPA Board.”