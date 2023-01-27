Fairbrother and Level MC perform at Frank Bar on the Saturday night of 3 Days Deep . Photo / Ethan Tomuri

Despite some logistical setbacks, organisers have pulled off the second 3 Days Deep drum and bass/house festival in Whanganui.

An abridged two-day version went ahead at Frank Bar and Eatery after a series of issues with potential venues.

Frank owner and festival organiser Lez Kiriona said the Friday night schedule had to be pulled but one of its headliners, Lee Matthews, managed to make it onto Saturday’s bill.

“Having something was better than not having it at all.

“If we didn’t put it on, it could have been game over for 3 Days Deep. There was no point crying, we just had to pivot and get on it with it.

“The artists that came loved everything about it.”

Kiriona said he was confident that in 2024 3 Days Deep would return to the War Memorial Centre forecourt, the site where it was first held last year.

Close to 1000 people attended the festival’s first edition.

“When we finished the first one we were asked if we wanted to book it again and I said ‘100 per cent, put us in’.

“Then, someone books a wedding there. We applied for a street party outside Frank, which would have been cool, but we didn’t get that. Then we applied for Cooks Gardens.”

The short turnaround between the festival and the Cooks Classic the following weekend may have been a factor in that not working out, Kiriona said.

“The stage goes down faster than it goes up. Scafit had this one [at Frank] down in less than a day.

“We would have covered the grass too if they [Whanganui District Council] had wanted it. Most people don’t wear high heels to a festival, they wear flats.”

The council’s community and customer experience general manager Marianne Cavanagh said the festival’s organisers applied to close Ridgway St for seven days and during the public and relevant party notification period, both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Police opposed it.

“The 3 Days Deep organisers were advised of these objections and had the option to proceed with the application to the council, but chose to withdraw.”

Flowidus performing at the inaugural 3 Days Deep festival in 2022 at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre forecourt. Photo / Tobias Ross

The council worked alongside organisers to gather information needed to progress booking Cooks Gardens, but health and safety and specific event information was not received in time to be confirmed, Cavanagh said.

“As part of the process, we would have considered the impact of 3 Days Deep on the grounds ahead of the Cooks Classic event on January 28, 2023.”

Kirioana said despite the difficulties, this year’s festival was a success.

The stage was set up in the carpark behind Frank and artists began playing when Whanganui Opera Week events at the Royal Whanganui Opera House ended around 9.30pm.

“Fergus [Reid of Whanganui Technical Services] was working over there and gave us the green light as soon as they finished. Then we dropped the bass.

“It’s all about working together because it’s a massive weekend for everyone.

“We had no issues, no fighting, no nothing. They know that if you fight at Frank you’re banned for life.”

Artists who performed included The Upbeats, Fairbrother, Grafix and Twoföld.

He wanted 3 Days Deep to continue to grow as a festival for Whanganui, Kiriona said.

Rhythm and Vines and Northern Bass were in a different league now but they all started somewhere.

“Long-term, we’ve talked to City College about having a campground there. It’s amazing for them because that’s their fundraising all done in one weekend.

“All the money stays in Whanganui. I never thought about taking this anywhere else and saying ‘screw the council’.

“This is home. We’ll stick at it and not let one little hiccup ruin the whole thing.”

Cavanagh said if a booking was made for available dates in 2024 and all appropriate permits and approvals were signed off, the council would work with festival organisers “to ensure a successful event”.