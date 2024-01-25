The sun should show itself on Sunday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

It will be a wet start for Whanganui this weekend, but MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says it won’t hang around for long.

“There will be rain around on Saturday morning, but it should leave again until late afternoon-early evening on Sunday,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a rain sandwich.”

Corrigan said Whanganui wouldn’t experience the high temperatures of last weekend, when they topped 30C.

“It was barely dropping below 20C in the coldest part of the night, but we are now finding ourselves in normal temperatures.

“You’re looking at daytime highs of 26C on Saturday, 25C on Sunday, and 24C on Monday.”

Overnight lows are expected to be 15C on Saturday and Sunday.

Corrigan said the average January daytime high in Whanganui was 22.1C, so temperatures were still “a touch above average”.

Sunshine is expected to be most prevalent on Sunday morning.

“There will be clouds around on Saturday afternoon and then thin, higher-level clouds coming across before the rain arrives on Sunday”, he said.

“It‘s still going to be quite bright in the middle of our sandwich.”

Northwesterly winds would pick up on Saturday afternoon before dying down on Sunday, Corrigan said.

