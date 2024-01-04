Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

MetService's Dom Barry says there could be rain around overnight on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sunday will be the time to get out and about in Whanganui.

However, MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says there won’t be much sun around the city until then.

“Friday is expected to be cloudy, with rain developing in the afternoon,” he said.

A daytime high of 23C is expected on Friday, with an overnight low of 14C.

“There will also be a bit of cloud about on Saturday, and it looks like it will be 22C or 23C for your daytime high.

“That will bump up to 24C on Sunday, with a low overnight [Saturday] of 11C.”

Northwesterly winds will ease on Friday night, with southeasterlies developing on Saturday morning.

Sunday will bring southwesterly winds in the afternoon and evening.

Barry said “a weak feature” was moving up the country from Saturday into Sunday, so an occasional shower was possible overnight.

“Things clear out as Sunday progresses, though.

“That good news continues into Monday. You‘re looking at a high of 26C and a nice start to the working week.

‘We’ll have a ridge of high pressure sitting over us, and things aren’t looking too bad at all.”

