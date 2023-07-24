Frequent showers and southwesterly winds will be hitting Whanganui this week. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Southwesterly winds and frequent showers are sweeping through Whanganui this week.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the theme of this week’s weather was “wet one day and dry the next”.

“It’s very on-and-off rain, very changeable weather,” she said.

“We currently have a low-pressure system to the east of the country that’s driving southerlies into the area, and that’ll push in today [Monday].”

Clark said there would be fresh southerlies developing on Monday morning and dying out in the evening.

“It will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers on Monday, then becoming widespread for a time on Tuesday.

“There are showers again on Wednesday that will clear in the afternoon, then Thursday will be fine with showers developing.”

Clark said the temperature high for the week would be 16C on Tuesday.

The average temperature for July was 13C.

“We’re seeing fairly regular temperatures for July, with a 13C high on Wednesday and 15C expected for Thursday.”

It looked like early Tuesday and Wednesday would be the wettest days, Clark said.

“There could be some heavy showers on those days.”

Overall, the weather could feel chillier for Whanganui residents.

“There’ll be some windy times with those southwesterlies, and the wind, along with the temperatures not being super high, can feel cooler for some people.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.