Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

The weather is expected to be good on Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of showers on Thursday and Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Periods of rain and chilly temperatures are expected for Whanganui this week.

MetService meteorologist John Law said tomorrow and Wednesday look to be good days, with the weather deteriorating for Thursday and Friday.

“On Tuesday we can expect a fairly settled day but cooler temperatures going into Wednesday morning.”

Whanganui residents may want to rug up on Wednesday, with a morning temperature of 3C, quite a difference to Monday’s temperature of 16C, he said.

“There is quite a drastic change there.”

On Wednesday there will be bits of cloud coming through, with a night-time temperature of 6C, warming slightly for a morning temperature of 8C on Thursday.

“Later in the day on Thursday, we can expect a little bit of rain with those northerly winds coming from the hills providing a bit of protection for the town.”

Friday morning will have the same morning temperature, with periods of showers in the afternoon.







