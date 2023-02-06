Showers will be hanging around in Whanganui for part of this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hot and humid conditions will ease in Whanganui this week as moist air from the north gives way to winds from the west and southwest.

“That’s bringing with it much cooler, drier air to cool things down a little bit,” MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

“I think everyone will be pleased with that.”

Maximum daytime temperatures will be 25C on Tuesday, 24C on Wednesday and 23C on Thursday and Friday.

That was “around about average” for February, Owen said.

“Tuesday is looking like a nice day. There might be a bit of cloud around in the morning but, other than that, nothing to worry about.

“It will be more of a showery day on Wednesday, with a bit more cloud around.”

Owen said there could be a few showers around on Thursday as well.

“It will be cloudy again, and winds look like they will be coming from the south.

“Hopefully, it should clear out again on Friday.”

Overnight lows this week were also around average for the time of year, Owen said.

“The average overnight minimum for February is about 14C, and we’re looking at temperatures in the range of 13C and 16C for the rest of the week in Whanganui.”

On Friday, February 3, 31.4 millimetres of rain fell between 3pm and 4pm, with 51.7mm falling over the whole of that day.

Surface flooding was reported in various parts of Whanganui, with Aramoho, Okoia and Springvale the worst affected.