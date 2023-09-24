Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Between 35 and 50mm of rain fell across the Whanganui region fell between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui recorded a fair dumping of rain between late Saturday and early Sunday during what was a wet night for the country.

A heavy rain warning was issued by MetService for much of the central North Island, including Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei Districts.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said around 35mm of rain fell between Saturday night and Sunday morning in coastal parts of the Whanganui District, including the city.

Further inland in the hill country, between 30 and 55mm fell over the same time.

Holden said this was a decent amount of rain to fall for the region, particularly in the hills.

“Fifty-five mm over 12 hours is definitely a good soaking,” he said.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, rainfall would not be as heavy on Monday, with a morning of cloudy periods transitioning into intermittent afternoon showers.

Winds would also change on Monday with south-easterlies expected to freshen up in the afternoon.

Tuesday was expected to bring occasional rainfall and cool southerlies across the region, though the wind would ease up in the evening.

Temperature-wise Monday was expected to bring a daytime high of 16C and overnight low of 10C.

Due to the southerlies temperatures would dip on Tuesday to a high of 14C and low of 7C.

