Beachgoers enjoying the spell of sunshine and hot temperatures in early January at Castlecliff beach. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s dry spell will end this week — but muggy conditions being felt around the river city will persist.

Metservice meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the predicted showers would come as a relief to some people.

Overnight rain on Sunday will stretch into the early hours of Monday morning, with showers easing off on Monday evening.

Monday will also be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 24C.

In Whanganui city the daytime highs for the rest of the week are sitting at 27C or 28C — so the hot temperatures are continuing.

“If you’re not enjoying the humidity, unfortunately it’s not really changing.”

Temperatures overnight are sitting at between 16C to 18C during the week.

Generally, the weather will bring “pretty muggy conditions” and continued high humidity, O’Connor said.

Drier and sunnier conditions are anticipated for Tuesday, but on Wednesday showers are returning. The rainfall will be less heavy than Monday’s showers.

“For most of the North Island, it will be a fairly wet week.”

Wellington Anniversary Day

Looking ahead to Wellington Anniversary weekend humid conditions are expected to continue with a chance of rain on Sunday.

There is a front approaching the West Coast of the South Island late on Friday, but how north that front travels will determine its influence on rain arriving in Whanganui for the long weekend.

“If you are outside in the heat make sure you’re prepared, and stay hydrated, use sunscreen and shade as needed.”

O’Connor said the ongoing warmth will be the most impactful part of the weather this week.

