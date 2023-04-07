Fine weather is anticipated for the beginning of the Easter break with showers emerging on Sunday and Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fine start to the Easter break on Good Friday is set to shift on Sunday with showers forecast for the rest of the long weekend.

MetService Meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said Friday and Saturday would be mostly fine with some clouds streaming in from the East.

“Friday will be the best day of weather, with only light wind and high cloud over Whanganui city.”

Parkes said the first part of Sunday would be dry and then showers would develop through the afternoon and evening.

“It’s becoming wet later on Sunday and then Monday will be the wettest day with the most showers.”

But the wet weather would also bring a rise in temperatures.

Parkes said Saturday’s high would be 18 degrees and then things would start warming up for the rest of the long weekend with a high of 24C on Sunday and 25C on Monday.

“During Sunday, starting off with light winds and cloudy periods but there will be some showers developing later in the day and those will persist through Monday as northwesterly winds strengthen.”

The rainy weather was not expected to be severe and Parkes said it was due to “a wet front” moving across the whole country.

“It’ll just be a few showers through the second half of Sunday and Monday, but not a super overcast heavy rain day just showers on and off throughout the day.”

Whanganui residents travelling away for the Easter weekend should not be disrupted by the weather, although Parkes said that people should be aware there are heavy rain watch warnings in place for the Eastern region of the North Island.

Gisborne and northern Hawke’s Bay both have heavy rain watch warnings in place.

Parkes said a warm subtropical low to the northeast of the North Island was moving southeast during the Easter long weekend, and would be directing a strong southeasterly flow across the North Island.