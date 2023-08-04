Whanganui can expect a fine start to the weekend after a damp and chilly week. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a week of rail, hail, and a smidgen of snow, Whanganui can expect a fine weekend.

The temperatures are expected to be cool however and MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a southerly weather pattern was on the way.

“Although it will be dry, the southerly flow with make things cooler and the winds could have a fair bit of chill to them,” she said.

“And it is expected to be very cold overnight.”

A high temperature of 15C has been forecast for Saturday followed by a chilly overnight low of 2C.

Another fine day is expected on Sunday although it is likely to become cloudy in the afternoon with a northerly change predicted.

A high of 15C is forecast with an overnight low of 8C.

Monday’s forecast is for a mostly cloudy day with a few showers developing in the afternoon.

Makgabutlane said northwesterly winds were expected to ease towards evening.

A high of 16C is expected followed by an overnight low of 5C.

A southeasterly flow is expected to bring more rain on Tuesday with the wind and rain easing later in the day.

The daytime temperature is expected to reach 13C followed by an overnight low of 5C.

The fine weather is expected to return along with south to southeasterly winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime temperatures on both days are expected to reach 14C with an overnight low of 5C on Wednesday and 4C on Thursday.

Makgabutlane said the cool temperatures were likely to come as a bit of a shock as Whanganui had enjoyed some mild temperatures in June and July.

“The temperatures recorded at Whanganui Airport over the two months show that they have been above the expected average,” she said.

“For June the average was 11.3C whereas the expected average for the month is 10.9. The average for July was 11.2 while the expected average is 9.9.”

Makgabutlane said the July average has been boosted by a run of mild overnight lows during the month.

With the arrival of the final month of winter, daylight hours are becoming noticeably longer and the sun is now setting at around 5.35pm.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.