A southerly front arriving over Whanganui could spoil planned weekend events in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

There may be a dampener following recent fine days with MetService forecasting rain for the region over the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said a southerly front was expected to arrive over the region on Saturday.

“Before that front arrives we’ll be seeing one or two showers and then we will get a period of rain as that front comes,” Owen said.

The front would also bring south-westerly wins and high temperatures of 24 degrees.

By Sunday she expected the rain to have reduced to morning cloud, with a few showers in the region from midday onwards.

A drop in temperatures could be expected, with highs of around 22 degrees.

However, for the start of the coming week, things would start to fine up again, with drier conditions forecasted.

“I would say [there’s] a chance of showers at most for Monday and Tuesday and relatively light winds.”

Highs of 22 were also expected for Monday, which Owen said were average for this time of the year.

Multiple events are planned across the city this weekend, including the Whanganui Street Drags on Taupo Quay from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

Whanganui Pride week also has multiple events planned for the weekend, including the Youth Fest and Pride Markets at Majestic Square on Saturday from 10am, and the Long Lunch on the Dublin Street Bridge on Sunday from 11.45am.



