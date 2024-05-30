Whanganui can expect the odd shower and bit of cloud this weekend, before a settled day on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will have a mixed bag of weather for the King’s Birthday long weekend.

The forecast includes some rain showers and small periods of wind but warmer temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weekend would start with some cloud and gradual wind on Saturday.

“The northwesterly wind will pick up during the day, with the odd shower during the second part of the day,” she said.

The daytime temperature for Saturday is likely to be 18-19C, warning up nicely from the morning temperature of 10C.

Makgabutlane said the temperature would be consistent leading into Sunday.

“Sunday will also have a daytime temperature of 18-19C and a morning temperature of 12C. The good thing is it won’t be too cold.”

Brief periods of rain and breeze would move through quickly, leaving Monday’s public holiday nice and settled.

“The inland areas may receive the odd shower but the rest of the region will be fairly calm,” Makgabutlane said.

“We’ll have a morning temperature of 9C, warming up to 17C during the day.”