The weather could turn on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Warm and cloudy conditions are expected to dominate the early part of the week in Whanganui.

“The bulk of the rain will have passed through Whanganui by Monday afternoon,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“Whanganui can expect a few days of cloudy weather with some possible showers but the good news is that it will be warm every day.”

Makgabutlane said 18mm of rainfall was recorded at Whanganui Airport over the weekend.

“Any showers during the early part of the week should be fairly light,” she said.

“Heavier rain is expected again later in the week.”

Monday’s forecast is for easterly winds and showers in the morning, expected to clear in the afternoon. A high of 20C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 13C.

A mostly cloudy morning with the chance of a shower is expected on Tuesday, followed by a fine afternoon with a high of 20C and an overnight low of 10C.

Wednesday has a similar outlook.

Cloud will clear and southwesterlies will develop, meaning a fine afternoon with a high of 22C.

There will be an overnight low of 11C on Wednesday.

The best day of the week is Thursday, which is expected to be fine with light westerlies and a high of 22C. The expected overnight low is 13C.

All-day rain and westerly winds are forecast for Friday.

A high of 20C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 13C.

A southerly change is expected to bring more rain on Saturday when the high temperature of 18C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 9C.

The sun is now rising at around 5.48am and setting at approximately 8.26pm.

