Whanganui City College's Kare Krew, winners of last year's senior team of the year.

The sporting achievements of secondary school students from across the Whanganui region will be recognised this week.

The annual Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Secondary School Sports Awards celebrate the contributions and successes of outstanding student athletes and officials from schools in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu.

This year over 30 different sports are represented in the nominations including obstacle course racing, judo, and inline speed skating.

More than 90 individual and 22 team nominations have been received from schools, across 15 categories.

Awards organiser Quinn Hemingway, from Sport Whanganui, said a panel of judges including Cath Cheatley, Paeroke Maihi, Peter Bowman, Jared Smith, and Jodie Brunger had the important task of selecting winners from a talented group of nominees.

“The Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Secondary School Sports Awards is a great night where our rangatahi are recognised for their sporting achievements throughout the year.

“Not only do the awards recognise the many talented athletes in our region, but also the hard-working student officials, coaches, and many others for their contributions to sport over the past year.

“We are delighted to partner with Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui as the naming sponsor of this event and are grateful for their efforts in supporting community sport.”

The evening will include a presentation to the latest recipients of funding from the Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust, which aims to support talented sporting youth to reach their full potential at an international level in their chosen sport.

Members of the public can attend the ceremony and celebrate these outstanding achievements at Cullinane College Gym from 5.30pm on Wednesday, 1 November.

For more information, contact Sport Whanganui rangatahi activator Quinn Hemingway at quinn@sportwhanganui.co.nz.