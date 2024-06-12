Whanganui schools compete in chamber music competition

Hair, Air & Flair competing in annual Whanganui Schools Chamber Music Contest.

There were 23 groups from eight schools performing in the annual Whanganui Schools Chamber Music Contest on Tuesday, June 11.

The adjudicator, saxophonist Michael Jamieson, said he very much enjoyed the variety and range of groups taking part, and he gave positive and helpful verbal feedback to the students at the end of each session.

“It has been a huge amount of work from the students, teachers and group tutors, all of which culminated in an afternoon and evening of music-making and enjoyable listening for the audience,” said Chamber Music Whanganui chairwoman Ingrid Culliford.

“There is always a supportive and enthusiastic audience (about 150 over the two sessions) and a warm, festive atmosphere overall,” she said.

No Strings Attached.

Results:

Overall Winning Group and recipient of the Chamber Music Whanganui Prize - No Strings Attached from Whanganui High School playing Foursome for Brass by Anthony Spurgin. Mitchell Cosford and Connor Rooke (cornets), Toby Clark (baritone), Bryn Morgan (trombone). As the winners of the Whanganui District Contest, this group will head down to Wellington on Saturday, June 22, to compete in the regional finals - against 11 other groups from Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Wellington.

Highly Commended The Fugueatives (Whanganui Collegiate School)- Kimiora Delamere-Heap (flute), Ivan Leung (saxophone), Haicheng Lai (piano).

The Savoy Trio (Whanganui Collegiate School) - Lilja Jones (clarinet), Amber Lim (cello), Sophie Qiu(piano).

The Dreamarz (Whanganui High School) - Lucy Hartley, Sienna Castellanos, Simira Hague-Davies (voices), Bryn Morgan (piano).

KBB Award (for a group featuring wind, brass or percussion) Hair, Air & Flair (Whanganui High School) - Toby Clark (Baritone), Reina Jones (cello) Bryn Morgan (piano).

Sounz Award (for best performance of a New Zealand work) - Arioso (Whanganui Collegiate School) - Akira Mongkornhong, Helen Glueck, Miyu Koboyashi (piano) - this was a six hands on one piano ensemble.

Adjudicator’s Award - Veritas (St Dominic’s College) - Hannah Bennett (violin), Anne Barton (cello) Rosabella Gregory (piano).

Newcomers Award (best group of Year 7 & 8 students) - The TRIO (St George’s School) - Iris Yang, Irene Zhang & Lydia Kong (piano) - another six hands group.

Local awards as well as the Chamber Music Prize are:

Whanganui Music Society Award (for the best group featuring a vocalist) - Blühend - Helena Burgstaller (voice), Juliana Burgstaller (flute), Roseanna Burgstaller (piano).

IRMT Whanganui Award (for the Most Promising Junior Ensemble - Years 7-10) - Puffy Doritos - Adam Ding, Jacob Huang, Eshton Huang (piano - six hands).