Sally Gibbs' next big goal is the Boston Marathon next year.

Champion Whanganui runner Sally Gibbs is celebrating her 60th birthday by doing one thing - running.

This Saturday will also be her 60th parkrun - the weekly 5km event on the banks of the Whanganui River.

“My husband and I were actually introduced to parkrun by our daughter in 2015,” Gibbs said.

“We went to her wedding in the UK and she took us to one in Newbury.

“Then, we started doing it in Katikati and Tauranga and now in Whanganui.”

There are 41 parkrun events around New Zealand, with each starting at 8am every Saturday.

Gibbs currently holds the world record for the 10,000m in the 55-59 age group of 36m 46sec along with numerous national records across three masters age divisions.

She only took up running at the age of 45.

Running at the Masters Games was her first motivation once she got started.

“I actually pulled sickies back at Whanganui High School to get out of doing cross country. Can you believe that?

“It turned out that running was actually something I enjoyed more than I thought I would and I was better at it than I thought as well.

“Five-minute kilometres was my first goal, for a decent length of time. Another was a sub-20 minute five-kilometre run.”

A recent ankle injury meant she has been walking the past few recent parkruns.

She is almost back up and running, however.

Her next big challenge is to get on the podium at the Boston Marathon next year.

To celebrate her 50th birthday Gibbs ran the 50th Rotorua Marathon, finishing in 2 hours and 48 minutes to be the fastest woman home.

Sally Gibbs (left, with second placed-Jess Ruthe) after her win at the 50th Rotorua Marathon in 2014. Photo / Stephen Parker

“I often need a goal to do the day-to-day,” she said.

“Like anybody else, there are days I just don’t feel like going out. Maybe the weather is crap. Having a competition or something to aim towards definitely motivates me.

“You can’t bluff your way through a marathon. Respect the distance - that’s what runners say. I can’t say I feel the need to do marathons all the time just because of the training.”

Regardless of how fast she completed one, there would be a month of recovery afterwards.

Gibbs said you didn’t have to be at any level of fitness to give parkrun a go.

“There is absolutely no need to worry about that. It really is a low-key event.

“It suits all ages, generations and backgrounds - sporting or non-sporting.

“This isn’t a competition. It’s all about your own goals and motivations.”

Gibbs said she loved a variety of distances, from 1500 metres through to the marathon.

That stopped staleness from creeping in.

“Training with Athletics Wanganui on the track in summer is great, then there’s road and cross country.

“That was one of my conditions for moving back home - having a harriers club, athletics and parkrun.

The older she got the more maintenance her body needed, Gibbs said.

“It’s like a car, I guess.

“I’m really, firmly convinced that you’re a lot healthier doing that (running) and sometimes getting injuries than being inactive.

“I never tell people they should run. It’s just about finding something you love that’s active.”

The Whanganui parkrun is free to join and starts on the Whanganui River bank opposite 282 Taupo Quay at 8am on Saturdays.