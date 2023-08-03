Whanganui rugby: Women’s rep side ready for shot at history

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The first extended training session for the Chesters Plumbing & Bathroom Whanganui Women’s team went a little longer than coach Junior Nepia intended on Tuesday night.

It’s not that the coach found the players were taking longer to settle into their drills - it was rather at the end of the session, everyone just wanted to hang out and chat.

So building team spirit and culture will not be a problem as the women’s team prepares for their own slice of history – a shot at winning the inaugural Heartland representative trophy.

Rather than sporadic matches, Whanganui will take on five other representative teams from their fellow North Island unions, which will culminate in a finals day at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park on September 23rd.

After winning the WRFU Women’s Club title with Marist in June, Nepia named an initial squad of 22 to prepare for the competition, which has been increased to 24 after the initial meet-and-greet last Saturday due to a couple of players having another commitment for at least one game during the round-robin, which starts on August 19.

Nepia has also confirmed the interest of other players to be on standby in case of injuries who will train when required.

“We just talked about people that might not be available for games. I try to keep the team small for a couple of reasons.”

Nepia “didn’t want to sit people” in the squad without any expectation of them getting game time while he can focus on this core group to build up their systems – the squad has already split into “mini-teams” for preparation.

“Great balance across the park, a lot of attacking weapons – it’s just giving them the space and confidence, and having a great time.

“The team’s happy, a lot of smiles.”

Those came at the end of the training session, because there were “a fair few colourful words” as Nepia and assistant coach Maze Koro worked on conditioning the squad members, who, aside from the players involved in the Manawatū Development squad, have not had a proper blowout since June.

“They love it - they love what we’re trying to do.”

Also assisting with coaching the forwards after being named in the squad is prop Lavenia Nauga-Grey, the 2019 Taranaki and 2020 Manawatū player, who has been out of rugby for nearly 12 months after being temporarily paralysed in the Whanganui vs Thames Valley game last year.

Part of the Marist club, although she just watched the WRFU games, Nauga-Grey was this week confirming her clearance with New Zealand Rugby to resume playing.

“She’s been biding her time,” said Nepia.

“[During club rugby], we said, ‘We’d very much like to play you, but we owe it to everyone else in the team’.

“The girls love her.”

Other stand-outs are likely be Anahera Hamahona in the pack and Paris Munro out wide, fresh off their Manawatū Development games, while Lee Arna (Leez) Nepia will be a vital component in the backline, having plenty of experience in league and union rugby.

Dominant in the pack or midfield, Kara Adrole will be juggling her netball commitments, which is why industrious flanker Samara Pahl-Long has joined the team, as did De-Ann Tyrell in the backline for when Keisha Campbell is unavailable.

Surnames like Adrole and Tyrell are very familiar in WRFU rugby circles, and there is another daughter of a former local great in forward Waimarie Rauhina.

Be it rugby or football, goal-kicking outside back Alice Ireton has a cult following all of her own.

Nepia cannot wait for this inaugural Heartland competition, with Whanganui having three home games – one of them at Taihape’s Memorial Park to meet the long-travelling Poverty Bay, along with a trip to Masterton and a two-day excursion to Hauraki North.

The goal will be to be in the championship match at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park come September 23.

“That’s a massive incentive, we’ll try to target games.

“The union’s combined have done a good job. The [women’s] club comps from the other unions are great.”

The Whanganui team is:

Forwards: Anahera Hamahona (Marist), Atiria Thompson (Taihape), Bubba Taurua (Kaierau), Harmony Kinloch (Marton), Kara Adrole (Kaierau), Kim Hunt (Marist), Lavenia Nauga-Grey (Marist), Leigha Stormont (Kaierau), Mala Faumuina (Marist), Rebecca Manu (Marist), Trissina Hooper (Taihape), Waimarie Rauhina (Marist), Samara Pahl-Long (Kaierau).

Backs: Alice Ireton (Marist), Brooklyn Walker (Taihape), Georgia Adams (Taihape), Keisha Campbell (Marist), Leez Nepia (Kaierau), Paris Munro (Marist), Riana Tamati (Marist), Tayla Barrett (Taihape), Te Amorangi Karaitiana (Kaierau), Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere (Marist), De-Ann Tyrell (Marist).

Around the grounds

Bebbington Shield

A Northern Whanganui XV will challenge Central Hawke’s Bay for the Bebbington Shield on Saturday. The game will be played at the Onga-Tiko Rugby & Sports Club in Tikokino. The shield is a sub-union trophy that has not had many defences in recent years, but Northern Whanganui and Rangitīkei would contest it back in the day. Utiku Old Boys co-coach and former CHB player Tama Cahill will coach the Northern team that contains at least three former Onga-Tiko players who were Smedley Station cadets before plying their trade in this region. CHB played Ngāti Porou East Coast last Saturday and won 18-17.

Under-20

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s will be looking to retain their HYC Heartland Series crown at the Bulls RFC grounds this weekend. They will take on Wairarapa Bush U20 on Saturday and then Horowhenua-Kāpiti U20 on Sunday. Whanganui and Wairarapa are coming off wins over Poverty Bay (48-7) and Horowhenua-Kāpiti (default) respectively.

Collegiate

Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV will host Feilding High in their semifinal of the CNI competition on Saturday. Collegiate finished ahead of the visitors by virtue of coming back twice for a 28-28 draw in Feilding in the last round-robin game last Saturday. Top qualifier St John’s Hamilton will host Wesley College in the other semifinal, with Wesley snatching the fourth spot after winning their rescheduled game with St John’s Hastings 62-15 on Wednesday.

Under-18

The Whanganui Under-18 Girls’ wider squad has been announced. They will play a four-game season, followed by a Hurricanes camp from September 23-25.

Forwards: Atiria Thimpson (Taihape), Pia Huxtable (Taihape), Hyele Wihare (Taihape), Keara Ranginui-Nikora (City College), Lasaini Aleke (City College/Marist), Keisha Pogtoka (WHS), Tamelia Blackburn (WHS/Kaierau), Evie Roy (WHS), Cienna Newland (WHS/Kaierau), Eseta Fua’ava (WHS), Te Rongopai McKenzie-Mason (Cullinane), Season Beamsley-Wiari (Cullinane/Kaierau), Charace Prince (Cullinane), Pania Pari (Cullinane/Marist), Chantilli-Rose Metekingi-Waitokia (Cullinane), Te Reo Mareikura (Cullinane/Marist).

Backs: Humaarie Hika (Kokohuia/City College), Bella Carroll-Buckenara (City College), Eden-Rose Kumeroa Te Ua (City College), Diaz Gabriel (WHS/Kaierau), Kaya Brooks (WHS/Kaierau), Kiera-J Mete-Reneta (Cullinane), Abbey Peters (Cullinane), Jokapecci Bulivou (WHS), Unique Butters-Haami (WHS), Tiana-Rose Butler (Cullinane), Samantha Rees (Cullinane/Kaierau). Coach: Jordan Maraku.