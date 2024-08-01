“If there’s no life there, there’s no life for us as a people.”
After nearly three years of Jobs for Nature funding, Ngahere Manaaki has become an intergenerational mission.
“We try to introduce all the whānau into it when we’re doing the planting, so there’s collectively mokopuna of 36 doing the mahi.”
Together, whānau have planted tens of thousands of plants from their native nursery and conducted 200ha of weed control.
For the Hough whānau, it is an investment in the future.
“Passing those skills down, it’s intergenerational.
“It’s understanding the true value of it all, and what our old people had as a means of survival.”
Jobs for Nature (JFN) is a $1.19 billion government programme that aims to benefit New Zealand’s environment, people and regional communities.
JFN funding is administered across five government agencies: Department of Conservation, Ministry for the Environment, Ministry for Primary Industries, Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, and Land Information New Zealand.