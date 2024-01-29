Ongoing slipping has required the extension of sheet pile walls at both ends of the site. Photo / Downer Whanganui

Work at the Whanganui riverbank drop-out site on Somme Parade will continue for six weeks longer than expected.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said the complexity of the project meant detours would remain in place until mid-March “to keep contractors and the community safe”.

“We know this will impact nearby residents, businesses, those on the detour route and all the motorists using it daily.

“Originally, we thought it would be wrapped up by the end of this month.”

Erosion of around 136m of the riverbank opposite 131 Somme Pde began in February 2022.

That November bore samples were taken to confirm ground conditions.

Phase one of the $3.5 million project - jointly funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (60 per cent) and the council (40 per cent) - involved anchoring a gas main to 9m steel columns that were driven into the ground.

Stage two was the construction of inner and outer sheet pile walls to stabilise and protect the area from further erosion.

Backfilling is now under way at the site, with the sheet pile walls being tied together with steel rods.

Once backfilling is complete, the kerb and footpath will be reinstated and the filled area established with native plants.

Extra work had been needed to support the 160-tonne crane’s weight and ongoing slipping required the extension of sheet pile walls at both ends of the site, the spokesperson said.

One lane on a section of the road was closed to traffic in August 2023 before a full closure was implemented two months later after the crane encountered weak ground conditions below its working platform.

That required driving 12m-long steel piles under the crane tracks as it moved along the site.

“We appreciate your patience and thank road users who have kept to the speed limits along the detour route – that’s no small thing when more than 100,000 vehicle journeys occur on these roads each week,” the council said.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the advice and support of iwi and hapū for this important mahi alongside the awa.”

The detour takes in Barrack St, Seddon St and Kaikokopu Rd.

Barrack St resident Pauline Allomes said she appreciated that the work had to be done - “there’s no alternative” - but it was a small street to get a huge volume of traffic through.

“My house is really old so it just shakes all the time – mainly with the big trucks and buses,” Allomes said.

“That can be pretty exhausting, especially when it’s hot. You have to open the windows and the noise keeps you awake all night.

“Hopefully, there will be more consideration from people using the road, mainly the ones that race and have really noisy engines and like to sound them off.”

Allomes said one positive to come out of the situation was getting dropped at her front door by the bus.

“They don’t normally go up Barrack St. He asked me where I lived and that’s where he stopped.”

The project is being undertaken by the Whanganui Roading Alliance – a partnership between the council and Downer Whanganui.

