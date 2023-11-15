Michael Eden and Sandra Eden (second and third from left) with (from left) the Bartley Group's Sarah Bartley-Leguizamón, John Bartley, Ann Bartley, Brendon Bartley and Angela Penaluna.

After 45 years, Michael and Sandra Eden are selling Whanganui retail display business GDM.

Ownership is staying in town, with Bartley Group Holdings adding GDM to its portfolio - now made up of 17 businesses.

Michael Eden said the company began in a Skyline garage on the banks of the Whanganui River and he was the sole staff member.

“The biggest turning point was when I started employing people,” he said.

“I‘ve always made a point of employing people who had skills that I didn’t have, then taking on systems and processes that didn’t necessarily rely on individuals.”

He said he would always be doing something, even after the sale of GDM.

“Somebody asked me once, ‘What will you do when you retire and stop work?’

“I stopped and thought about it and, actually, I’ve never worked a day in my life.

“It’s just been the greatest fun you could ever imagine.”

GDM currently occupies a 7,000sq m factory and design hub and offers end-to-end solutions, from design and manufacturing to logistics - all from one site.

Staff in Brisbane supply fixtures across Australia.

Bartley Group Holdings managing director Brendon Bartley said the acquisition “just makes sense”.

He said GDM was the biggest purchase the group had made so far.

“These sort of opportunities don’t come up that often - for a business of this quality and size.

“We are a family-owned business purchasing another Whanganui-based, family-owned business and these synergies are important.”

Bartley said GDM currently employed around 60 staff.

“That is another 60 families in Whanganui that come under the Bartley Group banner. That means, in total, we will be looking after 160-odd families.”

He said his family’s roots were in manufacturing.

Bartley’s late father Rob founded Ali Arc Industries 35 years ago.

Michael Eden said the couple had options of who to sell to but the Bartleys were the perfect choice.

The industry had “changed, grown and morphed” since he began.

“That’s certainly the case with technology and machinery,” Eden said.

“We have always invested in that and it has kept us modern and up to date.

“The staff here will still be driving their own destiny. They’ll carry on doing what they’ve been doing.”

GDM celebrated 45 years in business on November 4.

The Edens will continue in an advisory role to ensure a smooth handover.

Bartley said his family’s vision was to continue the growth of GDM, creating a multi-generational business.

“Michael and Sandra have been in business a long time and have worked incredibly hard over those 45 years.

“This gives them the ability to step away and do what they want, and to enjoy the benefits of what they’ve put in.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.