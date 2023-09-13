The first soil being broken for the Whanganui Port Revitalisation by Minister for Regional Development Kieran McAnulty (left), Whanganui Port Limited Partnership chairman Mark Petersen, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Te Pūwaha chairwoman Kahureremoa Aki. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first soil being broken for the Whanganui Port Revitalisation by Minister for Regional Development Kieran McAnulty (left), Whanganui Port Limited Partnership chairman Mark Petersen, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Te Pūwaha chairwoman Kahureremoa Aki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Construction on the Whanganui Port rebuild is officially under way.

The $60 million-plus investment into the Whanganui Port involves major works, such as rebuilding 450 metres of the wharves, upgrading the North and South moles.

There will also be a new facility built for Q-West Boat Builders to operate from, with a boat hoist that can lift vessels of up to 380 tonnes.

Minister for Regional Development Kieran McAnulty was in Whanganui yesterday for a breaking-of-the-soil ceremony and said the port project was significant for Whanganui and the wider region.

“Whanganui sort of punches above its weight but does it under the radar as well, and I think this will bring it onto everyone’s radar a bit more now,” he said.

He said the iwi partnership approach being used for the port redevelopment was similar to other projects such as the replacement of the Manawatū Gorge.

“It’s the sort of thing that some people are rallying against this election, without realising that it’s happening in their own patch and it’s working.

“It’s not slowing things down it’s getting a better result for the community, it’s bringing everyone together and their perspectives and insights.”

Minister for Regional Development Kieran McAnulty speaks about construction beginning on the Whanganui Port Revitalisation project. Photo / Bevan Conley

Thirty staff are employed by Q-West Boat Builders, and it’s estimated a further 80 additional jobs will be created from neighbouring businesses.

Te Pūwaha governance group chairwoman Kahureremoa Aki said the public should be excited about the project being delivered under Te Awa Tupua - the framework and concept around the legal personhood of the Whanganui River - and that it set an international precedent.

“This shows that it can be just as environmental and economic a way of working as any other framework, and it of course is cultural, but all those aspects are still there, and it’s something that is now leading the way.”

Aki said she felt a sense of pride in seeing the port project begin because it signified the Whanganui community getting what it deserved.

“To have that under a world-first legal framework of Te Awa Tupua is really special, because what it shows is that although that came through a Treaty settlement, this is a new way of working.

“This informs the way we operate within our river catchment now.”

Te Pūwaha is a partnership involving Whanganui Iwi, Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, Whanganui District Employment Training Trust and central government.

The port rebuild received $26.75m Government investment managed by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

McAnulty said the cost of living was obviously at the forefront of everyone’s minds, and was influencing a lot of the decisions that the Government was making.

“Investment like this is still crucial because it creates jobs and boosts wages, and that’s our focus as a Government, is that over the forecast period we see wages are going to grow higher than inflation, that’s the best way to boost cost of living [assistance].

“Having real high-value opportunities in places like Whanganui, like this redevelopment programme, will bring exactly what we need in challenging times.”

Aki said Te Awa Tupua had amplified the voices of hapū and iwi.

“They’re at the table before the concept is even spoken of, so they’re here to conceptualise an idea and bring it through to an operating level.

“What would usually happen is that hapū and iwi are asked to consent or approve something that’s already happened, that’s no longer the approach.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.