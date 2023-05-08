Wharves at the Whanganui port in August 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

The call has gone out for experts to join Whanganui District Council’s part in Te Pūwaha - the city’s port revitalisation.

Whanganui Port General Partnership Limited (Port GP) is responsible for rebuilding the port’s wharves and associated infrastructure.

Port GP and its subsidiary Whanganui Port Operating Company Limited (Port Op Co) are owned by Whanganui District Holdings Limited - the commercial arm of the Whanganui District Council.

Holdings chair Declan Millin said current members were appointed to interim boards for one year, with a focus on establishing the new entities.

Their terms end in September 2023.

“We are looking for applicants who, between them, can offer knowledge, experience and capability across both corporate and regulatory environments and with multiple stakeholders,” Millin said.

He said expertise in areas such as accountancy, law, risk management, commerce, port infrastructure asset management and operations, and commercial property management would be needed.

Applicants would also need to have strong stakeholder management skills, including iwi and hapū relationships and engagement, strong communication skills and a high level of capability to understand Te Ao Māori and Te Awa Tupua.

“All directors will need core governance experience and skills, including a sound understanding of the governance operating model - as a subsidiary company reporting to a parent company - and health and safety governance,” Millin said.

“We welcome applicants who can bring diversity to the board and successful candidates must also be willing to devote time and energy to the role.

“Ideally, you will live in or close to Whanganui, or demonstrate a strong connection to the rohe.”

The project includes upgrading 450m of wharves, developing marine infrastructure, the provision of a hardstand and runway suitable for a mobile boat hoist with a 390-tonne lift capacity, and improving dredging capabilities to secure the long-term safe use of the wharves and public slipway.

Port GP needed strong strategic thinkers with the energy to drive and establish the business processes and controls, and to lead on both short-term and longer-term priorities, Millin said.

“Collectively the board also needs a range of company-specific skills and experience, including experience in the port and commercial property sectors.”

He said the Port Op Co board required commercially savvy directors to drive the establishment and future sustainability of the company.

Members are appointed for terms of up to three years and are eligible to serve a further three years.

Applications may be submitted for one or both boards and should indicate any interest in the role of chair.

They close at 4pm on Friday, June 2 and can be made by emailing boardapplications@wdchl.nz (subject line Whanganui Port GP and Port Op Co Board application).