Sister Makareta attends weekly protests at the Whanganui River Markets in solidarity with Palestinian civilians against Israel's war in Gaza. Photo / Bevan Conley

For almost five months, protesters have been holding weekly rallies against Israel’s war in Gaza. Among them is Sister Makareta, who tells Eva de Jong about her new cause.

One image of the war in Gaza has stuck out above all others for Sister Makareta.

It’s of a Palestinian family leaving their home, carrying bags stuffed with belongings and their two small children: one on their father’s back, the other clutching the hand of her mother.

“That picture reminds me of Jesus, Mary and Joseph,” she said.

“All they possess is just in those bags, and there’s no safe place to go.”

Makareta Tawaroa is a Catholic sister of St Joseph. Every Saturday she gathers up her printed posters and Palestinian flag to join a group protesting at the Whanganui River Markets against Israel’s war in Gaza.

It’s not her first time on the protest front lines.

During the occupation of Pākaitore from February to May 1995, Sister Makareta camped in a borrowed tent and helped to deliver communications from an old computer.

“Pākaitore was about reclaiming the land that was a haven in those early days; it was a fishing place where upriver we gathered in season and met up with relations.”

It was one of the last remaining reserves that hadn’t been swallowed up by the colonial town, she said.

“At that time, huge social and economic changes were taking place, and the systems clearly weren’t working for our people.

“There was huge unemployment and the prisons weren’t a funny place; I used to go to the courts every Monday and it was an education just to be there: it was mostly young, mostly brown people.

“I learned that one law for all does not mean one justice for all, but rather one mono-cultural law for all.”

She possesses an affinity with all people who have been looked down upon, or legislated against, and who have to fight continually to be what they want to be.

“All struggles are the same for self-determination; for the ability to run your own life, to have your own language and culture, and to pass on your own stories and heritage to mokopuna.”

The situation in Gaza and the high death toll of civilians and young children has at times reduced her to tears.

“I’ve got plenty of energy for this, when I see those babies.

“The people who feel the pain will make the change. Those who don’t feel pain won’t because you’re comfortable – you will like it as it is and you won’t have the energy for change.”

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa representative Scott Taylor Moore said there had been up to 100 people gathered at Whanganui’s weekly protests.

He described Sister Makareta as tireless and the “epitome of someone motivated by care and empathy”.

The war in Gaza had created a movement of people within Whanganui of all faith groups, including Jewish, Muslim, Christian and secular, that felt a responsibility to form a voice for a ceasefire, he said.

Sister Makareta said her actions were “so little to do” but she was utterly committed to continuing to voice her support for Palestinians.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.