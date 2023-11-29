Whanganui news in brief: Collegiate students get rowing call-up

Two Whanganui rowers are off to Lake Karapiro.

Two Whanganui Collegiate students have been selected to take part in a Rowing New Zealand development camp.

Franca Morrah and Ben Poulton will head to Lake Karapiro for the under-19 camp this December.

Tech school open day

In preparation for its arrival in Whanganui, tertiary tech institution Dev Academy Aotearoa is running an open day in partnership with Te Kaahui o Rauru.

Attendees will have the chance to meet coders and learn more about what they do, try coding themselves, find out about career opportunities and pathways into tech and learn about the work Dev Academy does.

It will be offering a four-month course in web development in Whanganui from January next year.

The open day runs from 9am to 4pm on December 4 at the He Kaakano Indigenous Innovation Hub on level three of the Backhouse building. Entry is free.

Boxing

Whanganui heavyweight boxers Sale Oldehaver and Brendon Lawrence were victorious in this month’s Iron Fist event at the South Waikato Events Centre in Tokoroa.

Oldehaver defeated Tristan Ellison in the main event to keep a perfect record as a professional while Lawrence, the director of Gemini Pepper Construction, beat Benjamin Leonard in a corporate bout.

Both fighters are trained at the River City Boxing Club by former amateur boxing star Egelani Taito.

Art in the Garden

Whanganui Potters Studio’s annual Art in the Garden event is on this weekend. Along with a variety of art for sale, club members will demonstrate pottery techniques such as wheel-throwing and slab-building.

As a fundraiser for the studio, there will be raku firing, with the public able to purchase and glaze a piece of pottery.

There is still an opportunity to join the exhibition but there is limited space for non-weatherproof art, which is decided on a first come, first served basis. For more information, email viawhanganuipotters@gmail.com. The event runs on December 2 and 3 at 38 Pauls Road.

