One of the recycling trucks at Castlecliff.

Since its inception two weeks ago, Whanganui’s new kerbside service has collected nearly 80 tonnes of recycling.

Whanganui District Council’s community property and places general manager Sarah O’Hagan said people had done well to clean and separate their recycling well.

“Based on information from other councils that have rolled out services like this, we expected the first few weeks – if not months – to be quite hectic as the community got their heads around the new system. But we must be pretty smart cookies in Whanganui because households have got it right from day dot,” she said.

“The team at Low Cost Bins has been fantastic to work with so far and the feedback we’re getting from the community is that they’re out and about with smiles on their faces doing a great job – despite the icy weather. We’ve had very few complaints or reports of missed collections, so that’s encouraging.”