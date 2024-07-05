Bates told attendees that 25 years ago he and a group of like-minded young people met in Whanganui and formed the United National Youth Association, now known as UN Youth NZ.

“The following year, we co-ordinated and ran the first national Model United Nations here in Wellington.

“Having been the organiser, and leading the team that delivered that first event in 2000, hosting you here this evening is particularly close to my heart.”

The MP laid down some challenges to attendees.

“Hone your debating skills and your understanding of international relations.

“As you discuss, debate and negotiate – listen and be prepared to compromise.

“Be prepared to attempt to change the views of others, however, make sure you are also prepared to change your own views as well.”

Bates closed his speech with a quote from Ban Ki-moon, the Secretary-General of the United Nations from 2007 to 2016.

" You are here to step into the shoes of UN ambassadors – to draft resolutions, to plot strategy, to negotiate with your allies as well as your adversaries. Your goal may be to resolve a conflict, to cope with a natural disaster or to bring nations together on an issue like climate change. You may be playing a role, but you are also preparing for life. You are acting as global citizens.”

The Model UN is a recreation of the United Nations General Assembly, with delegates assigned a country to represent and advocate for.