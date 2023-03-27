Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe (centre) with the first new citizens of 2023.

Whanganui has celebrated 29 new New Zealand citizens.

The first citizenship ceremony for 2023, held in the Whanganui District Council Chamber, was led by Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe.

Guests swore an oath or affirmation of allegiance and were gifted a small native plant to commemorate the occasion, with kaumātua John Maihi welcoming them with a karakia.

Tripe said it was a special occasion for him as a new mayor to be able to welcome the diverse group as “our newly recognised New Zealanders”.

“Some of our new citizens may have already been here for a while, and some will have just arrived in New Zealand,” he said.

“Either way, they are all important members of our community.

“Not only is Whanganui being enriched with new perspectives, but our cultural diversity continues to develop and deepen, and I thank everyone for being a part of that.”

The new citizens were originally from Argentina, India, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, Cuba, Thailand, Samoa, and even New Zealand.

Tripe said it was exciting to have people choosing New Zealand, and specifically Whanganui, as their new place to call home.

“I hope all our new residents feel a sense of belonging here, because we are certainly happy to have them.”