The fire at a Gonville property began from cooking that was left unattended.

A person was taken to hospital with minor burn injuries after a kitchen fire in Whanganui.

Fire services were called to a Gonville property about 12.45am on Tuesday.

A Whanganui Fire Station spokesman said the fire was caused by “unattended cooking”.

The fire caused smoke damage to the house, and a family member was transported to hospital for treatment.

The sopkesman said the family had done the right thing by gathering at a clear meeting place outside the house.

“Call 111 from a safe place, make sure you have working smoke alarms and an escape plan with a safe meeting place.”

A neighbour made the initial call to fire services.

